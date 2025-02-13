Peapod Lane Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 123,994 Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 123,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 15.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 81,678 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 256.1% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 37,504 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,068,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 440,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on KZR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Kezar Life Sciences Stock Down 3.3 %
Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.65 and a current ratio of 7.65. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $11.35.
Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by $0.25. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.
Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.
