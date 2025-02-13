Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading Up 32% – Here’s Why

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) shot up 32% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.66. 1,193,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 592% from the average session volume of 172,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Power Metals Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$105.19 million, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.38.

Power Metals Company Profile

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

