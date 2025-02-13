Promising Cybersecurity Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 10th

Alphabet, Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, Dell Technologies, and Fortinet are the five Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are a type of investment in companies that specialize in providing products and services related to protecting digital information and systems from cybersecurity threats such as hacking, data breaches, and malware. These stocks typically represent companies involved in developing antivirus software, firewalls, encryption technologies, and cybersecurity consulting services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $186.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,676,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,079,580. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $130.66 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,113,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,394. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $130.04 and a 12 month high of $207.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.69. The stock has a market cap of $128.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $5.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $426.92. The stock had a trading volume of 943,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,183. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.70. The firm has a market cap of $105.15 billion, a PE ratio of 839.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $431.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

NYSE:DELL traded up $4.13 on Monday, reaching $110.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,961,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,092,664. The firm has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.19. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.49 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

FTNT traded up $2.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,857,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,399,853. The company has a market capitalization of $84.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.94. Fortinet has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $110.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

