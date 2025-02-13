Short Interest in ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Expands By 91.5%

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 91.5% from the January 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ARB IOT Group Stock Performance

Shares of ARBB opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43. ARB IOT Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.

ARB IOT Group Company Profile

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.

