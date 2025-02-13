Short Interest in ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Expands By 91.5%

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 91.5% from the January 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
ARB IOT Group Stock Performance
Shares of ARBB opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43. ARB IOT Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.
ARB IOT Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ARB IOT Group
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Will Eli Lilly Stock Keep Climbing? Q2 Trial Results Are Crucial
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Double-Digit Gains Ahead? These 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Look Ready
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Will Falling Bond Yields Send These 2 Small Caps Soaring?
Receive News & Ratings for ARB IOT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB IOT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.