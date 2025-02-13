Tranquility Partners LLC Cuts Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2,807.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $61.58 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $50.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.2956 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

