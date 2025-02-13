Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 138 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,730,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,632,199,000 after purchasing an additional 132,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,162,000 after purchasing an additional 51,131 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 87.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,977,000 after buying an additional 345,268 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,382,000 after buying an additional 45,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total transaction of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at $767,936.07. This represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,101 shares of company stock worth $2,947,475. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE ROP opened at $566.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $537.88 and a 200-day moving average of $545.61. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $584.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.30.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

