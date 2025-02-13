Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL) Declares $0.02 Interim Dividend

Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th.
Vulcan Steel Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.03, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Vulcan Steel Company Profile
