Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.320-0.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$6.7 billion.
Unicharm Trading Down 1.3 %
UNICY opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75. Unicharm has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $8.10.
Unicharm Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Unicharm
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Will Falling Bond Yields Send These 2 Small Caps Soaring?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- These 2 Tech Stocks Are Surging Back After a Q4 2024 Plunge
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Digital Turbine Roars Back—What’s Driving the Ad Tech Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.