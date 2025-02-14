Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives $62.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.38.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRBP shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.63. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $61.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.
