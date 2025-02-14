Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives $62.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRBP shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.63. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $61.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.