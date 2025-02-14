Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 73.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,689 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,547.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3,191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 10,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $509,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,825.34. The trade was a 12.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $190,498.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,329,850.56. This trade represents a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,222 shares of company stock worth $1,624,947 in the last three months. 4.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 1.8 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $52.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 106.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.53 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

