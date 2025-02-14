Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Trading Down 13.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report) dropped 13.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 302,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 156,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Trading Down 13.3 %
The company has a market cap of C$16.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.34, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Company Profile
Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.
Further Reading
