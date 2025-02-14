Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31), Zacks reports. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 7.58%. Datadog updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.650-1.700 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.410-0.430 EPS.

Datadog Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $135.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.40 and a 200 day moving average of $130.89. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 256.40, a PEG ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a 12 month low of $98.80 and a 12 month high of $170.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Datadog from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.86.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $1,228,959.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 435,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,642,580.25. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $28,824,445.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,236,887.04. This trade represents a 32.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 627,586 shares of company stock worth $92,540,479. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

