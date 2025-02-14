GFG Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,500 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 255.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 83,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

GBTC opened at $76.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $86.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.52 and its 200-day moving average is $63.18.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.