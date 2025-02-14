MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23, Zacks reports. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. MKS Instruments updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.130-1.670 EPS.
MKS Instruments Trading Down 6.6 %
NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $103.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $97.54 and a 12 month high of $147.40. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 230.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.50.
MKS Instruments Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.56%.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.75.
About MKS Instruments
MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.
