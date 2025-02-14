GFG Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

GFG Capital LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.3% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Edge Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,205,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

GEM stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.24. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.16. The company has a market capitalization of $985.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

