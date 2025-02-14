GFG Capital LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

GFG Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Rule One Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $14,199,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 990,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,942,000 after acquiring an additional 50,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $2,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,614,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $164,799,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,178,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,046,535,678.40. This represents a 1.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,854,394 shares of company stock worth $315,101,532. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

NYSE OXY opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average of $51.82. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

