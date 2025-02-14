GFG Capital LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

GFG Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Rule One Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $14,199,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 990,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,942,000 after acquiring an additional 50,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $2,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,614,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $164,799,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,178,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,046,535,678.40. This represents a 1.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,854,394 shares of company stock worth $315,101,532. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on OXY
Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSE OXY opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average of $51.82. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.55.
Occidental Petroleum Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Occidental Petroleum
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Biotechs on the Brink: 2 Stocks With Huge Potential
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Silicon Valley’s Sleeping Giant? Intel’s Comeback in Focus
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.