Kinross Gold Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of TSE K opened at C$16.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81. The company has a market cap of C$14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.46 and a 12 month high of C$17.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on K shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.10.

Insider Activity

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total transaction of C$1,421,710.00. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.91, for a total transaction of C$99,067.02. Insiders sold 1,408,122 shares of company stock valued at $19,734,883 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.

