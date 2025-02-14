Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Snowflake by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 45,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $8,080,449.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,735 shares in the company, valued at $36,749,884.10. The trade was a 18.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 76,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $12,916,466.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 346,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,398,119.22. The trade was a 18.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 516,933 shares of company stock worth $88,283,752 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 2.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of SNOW opened at $192.69 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $236.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.81.

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $140.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.63.

Get Our Latest Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.