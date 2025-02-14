Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Decreased by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,049 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.4% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 997 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,098 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Park Capital Management LLC WI purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,768 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $1,076.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $478.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $697.27 and a one year high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $966.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $919.48.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,016.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,040.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $1,095.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.