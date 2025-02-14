Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 80,382 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,480,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,382 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $66,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTR. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 10,683,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,075 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,181,000. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,043,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,671 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,495,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,220,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,830,000 after purchasing an additional 447,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average is $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

