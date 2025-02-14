Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $26.96.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.