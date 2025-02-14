Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 48.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $47.63.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $2.0404 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

