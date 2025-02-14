Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.90. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

