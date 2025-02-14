White Pine Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises about 1.4% of White Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

PFF opened at $31.70 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1755 per share. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

