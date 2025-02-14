W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Invests $613,000 in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,885,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,743,000 after buying an additional 168,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,247,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,473,000 after purchasing an additional 42,209 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,463.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 611,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,251,000 after buying an additional 572,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 456.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 604,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,544,000 after acquiring an additional 496,129 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

FRT opened at $111.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $95.97 and a one year high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 24.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.