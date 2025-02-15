Analysts Set Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) PT at C$9.64

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.64.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KEL shares. CIBC raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

In related news, Director David John Wilson bought 656,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,974,245.00. Also, Director William Charles Guinan sold 10,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$69,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,036. Company insiders own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

TSE KEL opened at C$6.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$5.38 and a 1-year high of C$7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.53.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

