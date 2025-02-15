Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) versus Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Head-To-Head Review

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) and Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Toray Industries and Paladin Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toray Industries $17.07 billion 0.61 $151.09 million $0.41 31.56 Paladin Energy $4.70 million 319.34 $53.63 million N/A N/A

Toray Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Paladin Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toray Industries 1.87% 2.50% 1.33% Paladin Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Paladin Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Toray Industries has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paladin Energy has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Toray Industries and Paladin Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toray Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 Paladin Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Toray Industries beats Paladin Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products. It also provides nylon, ABS, PBT, PPS, and other resins and molded products; polyolefin foam products; polyester, polyethylene, polypropylene, and other films; processed film products; raw materials for synthetic fibers and other plastics; fine chemicals; electronic and information materials; and graphic materials. In addition, the company offers carbon fibers, carbon fiber composite materials, and molded products; analysis, physical evaluation, research, and other services; and pharmaceuticals, medical devices, etc. Further, it provides engineering services; condominiums; industrial equipment and machinery; IT-related equipment; water treatment membranes and related equipment; and materials for housing, building, and civil engineering applications. The company was formerly known as Toyo Rayon Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Toray Industries, Inc. in 1970. The company was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Paladin Energy

Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007. Paladin Energy Ltd was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

