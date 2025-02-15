BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.15 and traded as high as $2.91. BTCS shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 277,526 shares.
BTCS Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a market cap of $49.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.20.
BTCS Company Profile
BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.
