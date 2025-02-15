Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.70% from the stock’s current price.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.11.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $86.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. Camtek has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.14.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Camtek will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Camtek by 78.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Camtek by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

