Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.11.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.
Aurora Cannabis, headquartered in Edmonton, Canada, cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that includes Aurora, CanniMed, Daily Special, MedReleaf, and San Rafael ’71. Although the company primarily operates in Canada, it has expanded internationally through medical cannabis exporting agreements or cultivation facilities in more than 20 countries.
