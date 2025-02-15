Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Up 151.2% in January

Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 151.2% from the January 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Central Securities Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN CET opened at $48.00 on Friday. Central Securities has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $49.51.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

