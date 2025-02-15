Entropy Technologies LP Sells 31,536 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,536 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Philosophy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 37.8% during the third quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,728,000 after purchasing an additional 841,414 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,817,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,813,000 after purchasing an additional 33,985 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 39.3% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,569,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 442,620 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 21.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,173,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 210,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 28.3% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,129,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 249,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TALO opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

