Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Short Interest Update

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,880,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the January 15th total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.85. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.42.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADAP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.79.

Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,775,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after buying an additional 1,626,657 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 130.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 98,581 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 27.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 21,769 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,740,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 50,419 shares during the period. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.