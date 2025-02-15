H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Receives $69.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

HEES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, January 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services Trading Up 0.1 %

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

HEES stock opened at $87.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.82. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $90.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1,238.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 689,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,778,000 after buying an additional 638,379 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,780,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 3,914.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 424,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,799,000 after acquiring an additional 414,226 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,134,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,493,000 after purchasing an additional 313,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 623,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,526,000 after purchasing an additional 159,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

(Get Free Report

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.