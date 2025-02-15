Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Major Shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management Sells 11,000,000 Shares

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $430,210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hess Midstream Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HESM stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.53. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 54.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hess Midstream

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.7012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.45%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the third quarter valued at $71,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 83.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HESM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

