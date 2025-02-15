Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Airship AI Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ AISPW opened at $2.42 on Friday. Airship AI has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

