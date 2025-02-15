Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Airship AI Stock Up 3.9 %
NASDAQ AISPW opened at $2.42 on Friday. Airship AI has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71.
About Airship AI
