JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Stock

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DLR. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.95.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $164.06 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The company has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.66.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Creative Planning increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 165,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $1,795,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $202,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

