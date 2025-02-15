WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 8,086 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,086 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Onsemi by 8,367.5% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,123,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,544,000 after buying an additional 1,109,778 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,005,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,624 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,495,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,559,000 after purchasing an additional 729,081 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Onsemi by 19.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,009,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,887,000 after purchasing an additional 326,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Onsemi by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $767,646,000 after purchasing an additional 309,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.77.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Onsemi from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Onsemi from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.16.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,477,410. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

