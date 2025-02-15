Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 2,828 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $77.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.20. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.38 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

