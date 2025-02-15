Legato Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGTX. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 127.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 562.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.07 and a beta of 2.26.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 10,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $285,899.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,847,231.83. This represents a 1.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

