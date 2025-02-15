Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEMGet Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $203.79 and traded as high as $229.00. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $228.00, with a volume of 978 shares trading hands.

Monarch Cement Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.79. The company has a market capitalization of $834.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Monarch Cement Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Monarch Cement’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Monarch Cement Company Profile

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

