Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 14th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Origin Energy’s previous interim dividend of $0.28.
Origin Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22.
Origin Energy Company Profile
