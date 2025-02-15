Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 14th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Origin Energy’s previous interim dividend of $0.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, and Integrated Gas segments.

