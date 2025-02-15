Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Update

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the January 15th total of 74,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ames National by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ames National during the 4th quarter worth about $1,875,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ames National by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. 26.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ames National alerts:

Ames National Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATLO opened at $18.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.57. Ames National has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $22.03.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National ( NASDAQ:ATLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 11.05%.

(Get Free Report)

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.