Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) & L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Head-To-Head Survey

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

L’Air Liquide has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares L’Air Liquide and Shionogi & Co., Ltd.”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L’Air Liquide $29.88 billion 3.53 $3.33 billion N/A N/A Shionogi & Co., Ltd. $3.01 billion 3.99 $1.12 billion N/A N/A

Dividends

L’Air Liquide has higher revenue and earnings than Shionogi & Co., Ltd..

L’Air Liquide pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of L’Air Liquide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for L’Air Liquide and Shionogi & Co., Ltd., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L’Air Liquide 0 0 0 1 4.00 Shionogi & Co., Ltd. 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares L’Air Liquide and Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L’Air Liquide N/A N/A N/A Shionogi & Co., Ltd. 35.53% 11.95% 10.56%

Summary

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. beats L’Air Liquide on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About L’Air Liquide

(Get Free Report)

L'Air Liquide S.A. provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors. This segment also includes healthcare business, which provides medical gases, home healthcare services, medical equipment, and specialty ingredient to patients, healthcare professionals, and hospitals; and electronic business supply carrier gases, electronic specialty and advanced materials, equipment and installation, and service to semiconductor, flat panel, and photovoltaic markets. The Engineering & Construction segment designs, develops, and builds industrial gas production plants to third parties; and design and manufacture plants in traditional, renewable and alternative energy sectors. The Global Markets & Technologies segment delivers technological solutions, such as molecules, equipment, and services to energy transition and deep technology. This segment also invests in and operates biomethane production units; designs hydrogen refueling stations; and supplies gases for the offshore oil and gas platforms, offshore wind turbines, and cryogenic transportation by sea. L'Air Liquide S.A. was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug. It also develops S-872600 an influenza nasal vaccine; S-875670 anCOVID-19 nasal vaccine; S-540956 a nucleic acid adjuvant; S-554110 a nontuberculous mycobacterial infection; S-337395 for RSV infections; S-892216 for COVID-19 therapeutics; Olorofim for invasive aspergillosis; cefiderocol for aerobic gram-negative bacterial infections and infectious diseases; S-268019 a COVID-19 prophylactic vaccine; S-268019 a prophylactic vaccine for COVID-19; ensitrelvir for COVID-19 treatment and prevention; baloxavir for influenza virus infection; S-365598 for HIV infection; and S-555739 for suppressing aggravation of COVID-19. In addition, the company develops S-540956 for nucleic acid adjuvant; S-109802 for post-stroke spasticity; S-151128 for chronic pain; S-588210 and S-531011 for solid tumor; S-309309 for obesity; BPN14770 for Alzheimer’s disease and fragile X syndrome; S-588410 for bladder cancer; S-488210 for head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; S-005151 for Acute ischemic stroke and epidermolysis bullosa; Rizmoic for opioid-induced constipation; ADR-001 for decompensated liver cirrhosis; S-222611 for malignant tumor; S-812217 for depression; GRT7039 for pain associated with osteoarthritis of the knee; SDT-001 for inattentive ADHD; S-588410 for esophageal cancer; SR-0379 for cutaneous ulcer; and S-723595 for type 2 diabetes. The company was formerly known as Shionogi Shoten Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in 1943. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.