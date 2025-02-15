Short Interest in Centurion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALFUU) Increases By 33.3%

Centurion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALFUU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Centurion Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ALFUU opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13. Centurion Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Get Centurion Acquisition alerts:

About Centurion Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. We have not selected any specific business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination with us.

Receive News & Ratings for Centurion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.