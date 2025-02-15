Short Interest in Centurion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALFUU) Increases By 33.3%

Centurion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALFUU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Centurion Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ ALFUU opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13. Centurion Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $11.10.
About Centurion Acquisition
