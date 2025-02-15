True Vision MN LLC Has $780,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

True Vision MN LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $5,010,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 52,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total value of $35,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,716. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total transaction of $2,481,010.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,226,491.76. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 10th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $355.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 174.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

