Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $11.06 Million Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,192,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $11,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth $94,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth $95,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 1.3 %

Kinross Gold stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $12.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

