Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,491 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.6% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 252,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,294,000 after acquiring an additional 76,472 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock opened at $185.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.22.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

