Analyzing Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) & Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY)

Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Locafy and Health Catalyst”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Locafy $3.85 million 3.01 -$1.96 million ($1.23) -6.82 Health Catalyst $295.94 million 1.08 -$118.15 million ($1.35) -3.87

Locafy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Health Catalyst. Locafy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Health Catalyst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Locafy has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Catalyst has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Locafy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Locafy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Health Catalyst shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Locafy and Health Catalyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Locafy -58.48% -64.65% -36.58% Health Catalyst -26.20% -7.51% -3.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Locafy and Health Catalyst, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Locafy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Health Catalyst 0 2 8 0 2.80

Health Catalyst has a consensus target price of $10.20, indicating a potential upside of 95.03%. Given Health Catalyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than Locafy.

Summary

Health Catalyst beats Locafy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Locafy

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in search engine marketing in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Publishing, Direct Sales, and Reseller Sales. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions. The company also owns and operates several online directories and offers search engine optimization solutions, which include creation of proximity pages and proximity networks, local pages, and map pack booster. In addition, its platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. The company offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases. It offers services expertise solutions comprising data and analytics, domain expertise and education, tech-enabled managed, and implementation services; and opportunity analysis and prioritization, data governance, data modeling and analysis, quality and process improvement strategy, cost accounting, data abstraction, and population health strategies. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc. in March 2017. Health Catalyst, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

