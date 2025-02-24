Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CEO James C. Foster Purchases 6,075 Shares

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) CEO James C. Foster acquired 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,435.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,302,271.39. This represents a 3.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.5 %

CRL opened at $163.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.00. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.79 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,087.39, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,153.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CLSA lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.